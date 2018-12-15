Met Éireann declares Storm Deirdre and STATUS ORANGE Weather Warning across Kildare

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather alert to Status Orange and announced that Storm Deirdre is to sweep the country this weekend.

After indicating that the alert would be raised, the forecaster tweeted that it had raised its warning level for the entire country late Friday night.

The forecaster says the developing depression (Storm Deirdre) will track northeast over Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring wet and windy weather to all areas.

It warns that the west or northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h generally, with disruptive and damaging gusts to 130km/h likely for a few hours in western and southern counties in the late afternoon and transferring eastwards during the evening.

The Status Orange warning was issued at 10pm on Friday, December 14. It is valid from 3pm to almost midnight on Saturday, December 15.

Met Éireann says Orange level weather warnings is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas. The issue of an Orange level weather warning implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued.



Storm Deirdre



Valid for: Ireland



Valid from: 15:00 to 23:00 Saturday 15th December.



Mean winds 65 km/h with gusts of 100 to 130 km/h



For full details please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/Kk46m2o76B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2018