The Human League, Level 42, Kim Wilde, Midge Ure and Marc Almond are coming to Kildare next Summer

A host of eighties stars are set to play Kildare next July including The Human League, Level 42, Kim Wilde, Midge Ure, Marc Almond and the Hothouse Flowers.

The line up for the Forever Young Festival at Palmerstown Estate also includes Cry Before Dawn, Big Country, T’Pau, members from Buck's Fizz, From The Jam, Toyah, Bagatelle, China Crisis, Hazel O’Connor, Leee John (Imagination), Katrina (& The Waves), The Christians, and Dr and the Medics.

Taking place in the grounds of Palmerstown House Estate near Naas, the inaugural Forever Young Festival will run from July 5 to 7 2019.

"Expect a weekend of iconic performance from musical legends, themed venues, pop-up performers and an unrivalled festival atmosphere," said the organisers.

Palmerstown House is a period residence set on 900 acres accessed from exit 8 off the N7. The estate is also home to a Christy O Connor Jnr designed 18 hole championship golf course.

Tickets range from €95 to €197 depending on whether you want to buy a day ticket or weekend pass. There are additional charges for camping, glamping, VIP access and parking. There are also a limited number of child tickets available.

The festival is in aid of a new charity by the name of Animal Welfare Ireland, which is aiming to set up new veterinary treatment centres across Ireland in a bid to help animals in crisis.

Here's a bit of Kim Wilde to transport you back to the eighties.