Nightrider bus to Kildare saved

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that the Weekend Late Night Bus Services on Fridays and Saturdays (otherwise known as the Nightrider) should be incorporated as a permanent feature of the Route 126 Service, serving Kill and Naas.

The announcement reverses an earlier decision that threatened the future of the service.

Bus Eireann had suspended the service on November 24th last, at which point the NTA on a temporary basis agreed to continue the service until the end of the year. They also indicated that they would examine the service to see if it should be maintained on a continued basis in 2019.

The NTA has concluded this examination and has determined that the late services on Friday and Saturday nights will be incorporated as a permanent feature of Route 126, which is part of the network of subsidised services provided by Bus Eireann under a Public Service Contract with the NTA.

Standard fares will apply on the late night bus services and Free Travel passes will also be accepted.

The decision has been widely welcomed by local politicians.