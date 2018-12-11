New wind farm planned for north Kildare

A new planning application for a large wind farm in rural parts of the north of the county is expected in the coming days.

A company calling itself North Kildare Wind Farm Limited published a notice in the Leinster Leader of their intention to apply for permission to develop a 12 turbine wind farm, a recreation amenity trail and associated works within the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

The proposed 12 turbines will have a 169-metre wind turbines.

The application will also include the upgrade and extension to an existing recreation amenity trail and installation of signage, picnic tables and bicycle stands.

Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.

The planning application, an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) may be inspected or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Naas.