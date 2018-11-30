Theme and set for tonight's Late Late Toy Show revealed

The theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed as host Ryan Tubridy and a cast of hundreds prepare for the most magical night on Irish television.

A million dreams will be keeping viewers awake tonight as The Late Late Toy Show does The Greatest Showman. The Late Late Toy Show airs tonight, Friday, November 30th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One, and will be available to watch worldwide for free on RTÉ Player.

Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “Having The Greatest Showman as our theme this year is helping to emphasise the essence of what I believe the Toy Show should be – inclusive. This year we are celebrating the kid who doesn’t get Snapchatted, or who doesn’t always have someone to sit beside on the bus. These kids aren’t lonely or unhappy, they just find joy in their own way. This year’s show will be wrapped up in kindness and warmth and humour, so, as the song goes, see you on The Other Side!”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show boasts a huge cast with more than 200 young performers and over 30 talented toy testers taking part. The children come from all over Ireland with the youngest just three and a half-years-old.

As always, Ryan and the Late Late Toy Show elves have a few surprises up their sleeves and all will be revealed as the show goes on.

Late Late Toy Show producer Eimear O’Mahony said: “Look out 'cause here we come! We can hardly contain our excitement for this year's Late Late Toy Show. We've been working hard over the past number of months in the hope of bringing the magic of Barnum’s Circus to our viewers, and have created a dazzling set and a show-stopping line-up filled with magic.”

The circus-themed set has been created by RTÉ production designers Marcella Power and Caroline Wade, and the elves in the RTÉ Costume and Make-Up Departments have been busy rewriting the stars over the past weeks as they ready the cast for Friday’s spectacular.

Head of RTÉ’s Costume Department Brigette Horan said: “It has been a real pleasure to work on this year's Late Late Toy Show. As soon as we heard about The Greatest Showman theme, we knew we had to pull out all of the stops, and it has really inspired us to produce some of our most creative costume designs ever. It has been brilliant to work on, and we hope that people love Ryan's costume!"

As with every Late Late Toy Show, a number of charities have nominated children to experience the magic of the set for themselves in advance of tonight’s show. This year children from LauraLynn Children's Hospice, The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght University Hospital, Our Lady's Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, and Barnados will get a sneak preview of the set and get to play with the toys. Their visit will be captured onscreen and will be aired during the show. All toys featured on the show will be donated to charity following the broadcast.

Earlier in the night, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped will give viewers a chance to look back at some of Ryan’s standout moments in his 10th year at the helm of the Toy Show at 7pm on RTÉ One.

In its third year running, The Late Late Toy Show excitement kicks off live on social media. TV presenter Doireann Garrihy will be bringing viewers on an exclusive behind the scenes look at the final preparations for this year’s show as Ryan and friends get ready to go live to the nation. The Late Late Toy Show: The Final Countdown will be broadcast live on RTÉ One’s Facebook page.

You can keep an eye on all the action on Twitter and Instagram by following @RTEOne and @RTELateLateShow with the hashtag #LateLateToyShow. Highlights from the night will also be shared on the RTÉ One and Late Late Show Facebook accounts. Feel free to tag @rteone in pics of you watching at home or abroad which may be re-shared!

No matter where you are The Late Late Toy Show will be available to watch worldwide for free, both live and on demand for up to 30 days, on RTÉ Player across Desktop, iOS and Android. Last year the show was viewed live in over 100 countries outside of Ireland. In the lead up to the main event, viewers from around the world can also watch a host of clips and extras on RTÉ Player featuring some of the best moments from The Late Late Toy Show over the years in The Late Late Toy Show Collection.

A list of the toys featured will be available on the show’s website www.rte.ie/tv/latelate following broadcast.