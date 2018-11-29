Kildare's latest Educate Together school will be in Leixlip

Residents of Leixlip are invited to a public meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, December 5 at Leixlip Library, Captain's Hill, Newtown, Leixlip to discuss Educate Together's application for patronage of an eight-classroom primary school to serve the town from 2019.

Jennifer Buttner, regional development officer for Educate Together, will be at the meeting to answer any queries that people may have. Pat Crowe, principal of North Kildare Educate Together National School will also be on hand to describe how the equality-based ethos works in a day-to-day context in Educate Together national schools.

“Educate Together has four schools in Kildare with a brilliant reputation for their child-centred ethos,” Orla Matthews, Educate Together campaigner explained.

“I think it's time now for families in Leixlip to be able to access a school that continues this tradition and I'm really looking forward to campaigning for this school.”

Educate Together runs schools based on equality and respect where children were welcomed and affirmed irrespective of socio-economic, cultural or religious background. Today the organisation has nearly 100 national schools and demand continues to grow.

Parents and carers of preschool children will shortly be invited to vote for their patron of choice in an Online Patronage Process Survey hosted by the Department of Education and Skills and local campaigners are keen to bring an Educate Together national school to Leixlip. Says Orla Matthews, Educate Together campaigner.