Kildare Animal Foundation looking for homes for four adorable pups

When our volunteer went to pick Mia up, the first thing they noticed was the swollen tummy.

Mia was unwanted and now we knew why.

Four days after arriving here she gave birth to five healthy puppies. She gave birth during the night with no problems. We feel it wasn’t her first time. She wouldn’t take her eye off them and didn’t move for three days. When she needed to go outside to the toilet, she would cover them to keep them safe. Now nine weeks old and ready to go to their new homes. Mia also has a home waiting for her. It has been a pleasure to help them get this far.

Christmas Gift Ideas

Looking for that ideal gift? Then check out our website at www.animalfoundation.ie/christmas-donations/ where you can purchase personalised gift donations for our cats, dogs and wildlife patients.

All the money raised will go directly to the care of our animals and in return you will receive a personalised thank you letter for the person you have bought the gift for.

What a lovely way to share and share alike this Christmas.

ANTIQUES

Our volunteers often attend antiques fairs run by our very kind friends at Vintage Ireland.

All items on the KAF stand are donated and every cent raised goes back to the care of sick and injured animals at the shelter.

We ask you to support those that support us by going along to the Fairs (a lovely day of bargain hunting —amidst a vast array of jewellery, coins, vinyl, militaria, art, silver ware, vintage ware, antique and retro furniture — is guaranteed!!) and by liking and sharing VintageIreland on Facebook

Upcoming dates;

Sunday 13 January Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin 3

Sunday 20 January Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise

Sunday 14 April Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

Please check out VintageIreland on Facebook for discount tokens, prizes and more details of all their fairs.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie

SEE ALSO: Kildare brother and sister duo set for big Late Late Toy Show performance

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Sneak peek at Naas CBS sixth year students Britain's Got Talent audition