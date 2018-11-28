MMA fighter Conor McGregor gets €1,000 fine and six month driving ban at Kildare court

Martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the N7 last October.

Mr McGregor, of of 2 Laraghcon, Lucan, was charged with speeding on October 11 2017 at N7 Blackchurch, Kill. The speed limit at that location is 100kph. He was also charged with failure to produce a driving licence.

The failure to produce charge was withdrawn, but he was convicted for travelling at 154 kph at Black Church Kill N7 at 10.57pm in a blue 172 Range Rover.

Garda Sgt Michael Keevans said the weather conditions were good on the Wednesday night and the traffic was “moderate to light.”

The Sergeant said Mr McGregor was “polite and apologised” and he spoke to him for five minutes.

Sgt Keevans read out a list of previous traffic convictions of approximately ten, including four for speeding. It was noted that many of these were from some time back when Mr McGregor was in his early 20’s.

Two of these were in recent times. They included convictions for holding a mobile phone, entering a bus lane, driving unaccompanied with a provisional licence, failing to obey a traffic sign and driving through a red light.

In a crowded courtroom, Mr McGregor spoke on oath in the witness box saying he apologised for the offence.

“I did not know I was going so fast,” he said.

Judge Zaidan said he was disappointed the matter had not been dealt with by the fixed penalty notice, and that a previous speeding offence conviction was for 158 kph.

The judge said that speed kills and that more people died as a result of speed related accidents than from violence.

His solicitor, Graham Kenny, said that on the occasion of this offence, October 11 2017, there was a mix up in the payment of the fines via a fixed penalty notice.

That matter was due to be dealt with by somebody else, but was not, and it was overlooked because Mr McGregor was travelling lot.

Among the previous speed offences was a conviction at Blanchardstown Court on November 30 2017 for an offence on March 31 2017. The fine was €400.

Judge Desmond Zaidan noted that the speed offence could lead to a fine of up to €2,000 and five penalty points.

He said Mr McGregor was “very fortunate” that he was not charged with careless or dangerous driving.

He accepted Mr McGregor’s sincere apology

Mr Kenny told the Court that his client took the matter very seriously.

Mr Kenny asked the Court to take account of Mr McGregor’s high public profile and said that many previous offences took place at a different time in his life.

He said his client’s reputation would be reflected more negatively as a result of this case.

Judge Zaidan said that Mr McGregor was not a role model when it came to driving.

He said he would fine him €1,000 but had to mark the seriousness of the offence by disqualifying him from driving for six months.