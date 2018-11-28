MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrives at Kildare Court to face speeding charge
Naas District Court
Conor McGregor arriving PICTURE: TONY KEANE
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Conor McGregor has arrived at Naas District Court to face a speeding charge.
The Dublin man, with an address at Laraghcon, Lucan had his case adjourned from last Wednesday.
Dressed in a navy suit, blue shirt and black tie, the 29-year-old was dropped off in front of Naas courthouse at 1.50pm. A friend held an umbrella over him as he walked up the steps to the courthouse.
Some school students and fans gathered around the entrance to get a glimpse of the fighter.
Conor McGregor arriving at Naas District Court PICTURES: TONY KEANE
UPDATE: MMA fighter Conor McGregor gets €1,000 fine and six month driving ban at Kildare court
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on