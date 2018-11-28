MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrives at Kildare Court to face speeding charge

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Conor McGregor has arrived at Naas District Court to face a speeding charge.

The Dublin man, with an address at Laraghcon, Lucan had his case adjourned from last Wednesday.

Dressed in a navy suit, blue shirt and black tie, the 29-year-old was dropped off in front of Naas courthouse at 1.50pm. A friend held an umbrella over him as he walked up the steps to the courthouse.

Some school students and fans gathered around the entrance to get a glimpse of the fighter.

Conor McGregor arriving at Naas District Court PICTURES: TONY KEANE

