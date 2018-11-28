WATCH: Conor McGregor leaves Naas courthouse after receiving six month driving ban

Crowds gathered to see MMA fighter Conor McGregor leave Naas courthouse this afternoon.

Mr. McGregor was banned from driving for six months and was handed down a €1,000 fine for speeding on October 11 2017 at N7 Blackchurch, Kill.

McGregor, dressed in a suit, responded to a media question saying "I just got to drive safer" as he was escorted to a waiting BMW.

VIDEO: Sarah Peppard

SEE ALSO: MMA fighter Conor McGregor gets €1,000 fine and six month driving ban at Kildare court