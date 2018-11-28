Over 5,000 Kildare homes without power due to Storm Diana

Over 5,000 Kildare homes are without power at present due to Storm Diana.

The bulk of the ESB customers that are affected are located in the north of the county.

There are 4,765 homes without electricity in Celbridge. There is no estimated time as to when this will be restored at present.

In the Monread area of Naas, 624 customers have no power. The ESB estimates this will be restored by 1.15pm.