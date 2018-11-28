It's wet and windy today in County Kildare

It will be very windy today with some severe gusts associated with Storm Diana. South to southeast winds will be strongest across the southern half of the country at first this morning but the strong winds will extend nationwide by the early afternoon, veering southwest in direction. Outbreaks of rain also, persistent and heavy in parts of the west and north. Mild, with top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Staying very windy across the north and east of the country this evening with further showers but winds will moderate elsewhere. Becoming less windy in all areas overnight and it will turn mostly dry for a time. However, soon after midnight a further spell of rain will spread up from the south. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.