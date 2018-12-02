Over 1,000 people sign petition for pedestrian cross in Newbridge

A local councillor has stressed the need for a pedestrian crossing on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.

Kilbelin Residents Association in conjunction with Liffey Hall and Riverside Grove held a protest on October 27 to highlight the desperate need for a pedestrian crossing on the busy road.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on November 21, Cllr Mark Lynch asked Kildare County Council to give “serious consideration” again for a crossing, considering the recent green light for a large planning application of 343 new homes.

Cllr Lynch said over 1,000 people have signed a petition seeking the crossing.

He added that an elderly gentleman was recently nearly knocked down.

A report issued by Kildare County Council said; “Current Traffic Management Guidelines require that a traffic and pedestrian count be carried out in advance of a decision to provide controlled crossing facilities.

“Such an assessment would also identify the optimum area for a controlled crossing if warranted,” said the local authority.

