Over 1,000 people sign petition for pedestrian cross in Newbridge
Protest held last month
Kilbelin Estate, Newbridge, residents show the danger of trying to cross the main road at their estate, pictured Saturday, October 27. Photo Tony Keane.
A local councillor has stressed the need for a pedestrian crossing on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.
Kilbelin Residents Association in conjunction with Liffey Hall and Riverside Grove held a protest on October 27 to highlight the desperate need for a pedestrian crossing on the busy road.
At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on November 21, Cllr Mark Lynch asked Kildare County Council to give “serious consideration” again for a crossing, considering the recent green light for a large planning application of 343 new homes.
Cllr Lynch said over 1,000 people have signed a petition seeking the crossing.
He added that an elderly gentleman was recently nearly knocked down.
A report issued by Kildare County Council said; “Current Traffic Management Guidelines require that a traffic and pedestrian count be carried out in advance of a decision to provide controlled crossing facilities.
“Such an assessment would also identify the optimum area for a controlled crossing if warranted,” said the local authority.
SEE ALSO: Residents fear someone will be injured unless pedestrian crossing is installed on busy Newbridge road
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on