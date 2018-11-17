Retail award for Doolan’s Londis store in Clane

A Clane retailer was among those to be recognised by its group this week.

At the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone in Co Westmeath, the Londis Retailing group held its awards for 2018.

Among them was Doolan’s in Clane.

The Londis Retailing Awards have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas of store performance.

This year 65 Londis retailers received Londis Retailing Awards including four stores from Kildare.

These were including Doolan’s Londis Clane, which received a Retailing Excellence Award, as did Browne’s Londis Kilcock.

Two other Londis outlets, at NUI Maynooth and Casey’s Londis Newbridge both got a Retailing Standard Award.

Niall Doolin, who is managing the Clane store, was delighted to get the top award.

His family have been running the business in Clane for thirty years and Niall has taken over from his parents, Dan and Marion.

A number of cousins and aunts work in the business, he told us.

A brother runs a retail store in Kilcock.

The news for Clane customers is that Doolin’s will be doing a new food offering in the next three months.

Niall said he was happy with the consequence of the new parking regulations in Clane, stressing that there is two hour free parking. A long term car park is needed for commuters, he said.

Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said the standards across the Londis retail estate have soared. “The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country. This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these.”

