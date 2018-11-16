UPDATE: Body found in Liffey at Newbridge College
Body not identified yet
Gardai were spotted searching the area earlier.
Gardaí carrying out searches for a man reported missing in Newbridge have discovered a body in the river Liffey. The body has not been formally identified, a source told the Leinster Leader.
Eye witness reports say that Gardai are searching a wooded area and the River Liffey at the entrance to Newbridge College.
The force’s Water Unit has been attendance for a number of hours.
The Garda Water Unit
