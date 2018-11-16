Gardai searching Liffey near Newbridge College

Eye witness reports say that Gardai are searching a wooded area and the River Liffey at the entrance to Newbridge College.

It’s not clear what they are looking for but an eye witness has told the Leinster Leader that the force’s Water Unit is present at the scene.

“A little wooded area which has been fenced off is now all taped off as crime scene,” one man said.

The Leinster Leader will have any updates as we get them.

2.45pm UPDATE: Body found in Liffey at Newbridge College

Gardai searching the wooded area beside the entrance to the College