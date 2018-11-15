More Kildare stops for 139 bus a possibility

The National Transport Authority has agreed to speak to bus company JJ Kavanagh which provides the 139 service from Naas to Blanchardstown via Sallins and Maynooth with a view to increasing the number of stops.

The news comes following a meeting with Kildare’s eight Oireachtas members and representatives of the National Transport Authority to discuss public transport services for Kildare commuters.

Deputy James Lawless revealed that while he told officials that the 139 Bus Service is “very welcome, it made no sense that people could not get on and off between Naas, Sallins and Clane”.

He reports that the NTA agreed to consult with JJ Kavanagh, the service provider, with a view to improving both 139 and rapid town link and provide greater flexibility of options. A number of issues were discussed at the meeting yesterday, Wednesday, November 14, including difficulties experienced by the NTA in getting extra carriages for commuter trains.

The NTA also agreed to consider options to improve the feeder bus system to Sallins and Hazelhatch rail stations in order to take the pressure off the car parks at those stations. The TD’s also pushed the NTA on increasing the Luas service from Heuston to the city centre, at peak times.

Concerns were raised about the carpark at Sallins station and the NTA said that planning, design and build works should be complete by end of next year with extra parking provided in 2020.

After a changeover at Hazelhatch was raised by FF TD James Lawless, the NTA agreed to see if they could run more direct evening trains to Sallins through the Phoenix Park tunnel and re-examine waiting times.

Deputy Lawless says he raised the issue of the last train to Kilcock, which is at 7pm. He proposed that far more people would use it if they could get home later. The NTA agreed to consider this as part of their current timetable review.