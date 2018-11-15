Rail carriage issue raised by Kildare TD

NEW carriages for Kildare’s suburban rail lines may not be available until 2022 and there are problems with leasing, Kildare TD’s have been told in a meeting with the National Transportation Authority (NTA).

This week, the TD’s met the NTA in Leinster House.

Speaking afterwards, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy said plans to refurbish 28 carriages was too expensive.

Deputy Murphy said congestion on peak time rail services is an issue all TD’s pursued. “I asked specifically about the proposal to refurbish 28 carriages that have been out of service since the 1990’s the NTA told us they had put that project out to tender and only got one interested party. They told us that it was prohibitively expensive and as a consequence they had reluctantly taken the decision not to proceed.”

The NTA said new trains are on order but the delivery date is not until 2022. “The NTA are exploring the prospect of leasing trains but because of the different gauge (width between rails) significant modification would be required and it would take 12 to 18 months to implement.”

Deputy Murphy said issues such as adequacy of parking and train schedules were raised and there was encouragement to make submissions because the timetables are being reviewed at the moment.

Bus services were also discussed.