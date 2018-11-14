Twenty year-old Athy man jailed for 22 months for sale and supply of drugs and criminal damage

A 20 -year-old Athy man, who was before Athy District Court yesterday, Tuesday November 14, for the sale and supply of drugs, and criminal damage, was sentenced to 22 months in jail and disqualified from driving for seven years.

Calvin Cullen with an address listed as 47 Greenhills, Athy pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that on February 7, 2017 at 47 Greenhills in Athy at 5pm gardai carried out an extensive search and found €249 worth of cannabis resin, €133.95 worth of cannabis herb, two grinders and €9,500 in cash. He was arrested and charged with the possession of drugs with intent for sale or supply and the defendant made a full admission.

On April 13, 2018 he came to the attention of gardai for dangerous driving and criminal damage on the Kilkenny Road. The court heard that he was driving an Audi A4 towards Athy and when stopped at traffic lights, a patrol car arrived. The defendant took off at high speed and was chased by gardai as far as Ballylinan in Co Laois when he crashed into a wall and was arrested at the scene. He caused €3000 worth of damage to the wall.

The defendant came to the attention of gardai again on June 15, 2018 at 9.10 pm at Fortbarrington Road in Athy when he failed to stop at a checkpoint. He drove off at speed and drove into another wall.

His barrister Laurence Goucher said his client has a partner and a two year-old child. He said that he has a difficulty with drugs and drink and a number of psychological issues, which he added may impact on a number of issues before the court today.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he had taken on board his plea and family circumstances but said that the court was satisfied it merited a custodial sentence.

He sentenced him to 11 months for the unlawful possession of drugs with intent for sale or supply and 11 months consecutive for the criminal damage to the stone wall. He disqualified him from driving for seven years. Recognisance was fixed at €500 in the event of an appeal.

A further charge of two counts of threatening to kill two members of the gardai while carrying a knuckleduster on May 3, 2016 at 12.45am in Emily Square was refused jurisdiction by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

It was alleged in court by Sgt Brian Jacob that the defendant was observed by Gda Detective Niall Bambrick and Gda O'Shea of Athy Garda Station carrying a knuckle duster in his hand when stopped by gardai. The court heard the defendant allegedly said that he would find out where the detectives live and he would kill them.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he would refuse jurisdiction on that basis and would send the defendant forward for trial at the circuit court.

In relation to the charge, he was remanded in custody on continued bail until January 22 for a Book of Evidence.