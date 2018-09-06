Query over Kildare airport taxiway

Planning inspectors have been asked to decide whether Weston Airport will be required to get planning permission for works it is hoping to carry out.

An Bord Pleanála has been asked; "Whether the revision of the position of the navigational aids and the decommissioning of the western taxiway that is no longer required at Dublin Weston Airport is not is not development or is or is not exempted development."

The matter was referred by Kildare County Council.