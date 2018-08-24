Met Eireann's weekend weather forecast

Friday will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers. There is the slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds occasionally gusty.

Saturday will be a fine but cool day with varying cloud and sunny spells. It'll be dry apart from the chance of isolated showers. Temperatures typically in the high teens. Winds light and variable.

Saturday night will begin dry, but rain will spread into western counties overnight accompanied by extensive mist and hill fog as southerly winds freshen.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with occasional outbreaks of rain, again with low cloud and hill mist. Moderate south or southwest winds.

Looking beyond the weekend, Met Éireann say it looks like becoming warmer again with a lot of dry weather as winds remain light.