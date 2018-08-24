Kildare Civil Defence to aid Pope's visit

Kildare Civil Defence volunteers will play a major role in the Papal visit this weekend, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 August.

They will be involved on the ground at the Phoenix Park in supporting the Principal Response Agencies of the Gardaí and the National Ambulance Services.

The Kildare volunteers will make up part of the 400 on duty at the Phoenix Park where up to 500,000 people are expected on Sunday the 26 August. While Dublin Civil Defence under James McConnell, the Dublin CivilDefence Officer, will be the lead for Civil Defence they will be assisted by Kidlare and volunteers from Wexford, Wicklow, Clare, Cork, Laois, , Limerick, Meath, Monaghan, Kildare, Cavan, Louth and Offaly.

Volunteers will be supporting the National Ambulance Service and the Gardaí. Civil Defence will provide a range of equipment including 11 ambulances, 9 fire appliances, 19 heavy vehicles including four wheel drives, large vans and medium size trucks and 2 minibuses for transportation and logistics. A number of volunteers will also support the Gardaí with drone capability if required.

Dublin Civil Defence will also provide a communications vehicle using the TETRA network to ensure efficient communications between all volunteers and with the Gardaí and National Ambulance Service if required. Civil Defence will also have a welfare unit in operation to provide food for all volunteers on duty over the Saturday night and Sunday.