Kildare families are paying 12% more for childcare than other county across the country

Childcare costs in Kildare are 12% above the national average according to new survey making it the fourth most expensive county for childcare in the country.

The survey also revealed that costs have increased by over 4% in the county since 2013.

Dublin has the highest costs climbing to €1,047 per month on average, while Longford has the lowest average childcare costs per month.

SEE ALSO: Kildare's St Conleth's Park gets green light for massive €6.5m redevelopment

The nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk has shown childcare costs in Kildare have increased by over 4% over the past five years placing the county above the national average.

Conducted by Newstalk researchers for the On The Record programme, the survey found Kildare families are paying €850.63 on average per month for the full time care of a 2 year-old child compared to €814.45 in 2013. The national average monthly cost of a 2 year-old in full time care is €745 – a 5.5% increase compared to a similar survey conducted in 2013.

The survey compared 135 crèches and childcare providers throughout the country. Commuter belt counties around Dublin featured high on list with Wicklow coming in second, being the only other county along with Dublin to break the one thousand barrier at €1,006.63 on average per month.

Meath and Louth were placed in fifth and sixth place respectively in the survey. Meath and Clare were the only counties to register a fall in childcare costs when compared to 2013 figures.

Commenting on the survey, Kieran Cuddihy, presenter of Newstalk’s On The Record said: "The rise of childcare costs across the country is a big issue for our audience. Families are under severe pressure to earn sufficient money to pay for childcare while maintaining a work / life balance. These figures show it is important that we highlight these challenges and continue to explore issues which directly affect our listeners."

SEE ALSO: Funeral of man killed in Monasterevin road crash to take place on Wednesday