Kildare's St Conleth's Park gets green light for massive €6.5m redevelopment

Kildare GAA has been given permission for the long awaited €6.5m revamp of St Conleth's Park in Newbridge.

The county board wants to demolish the stand and clubhouse to make way for a new clubhouse, scoreboard and entrance plaza and turnstiles.

The new two storey covered stand building will incorporate spectator seating, players’ and officials changing areas, spectators concourses, toilet areas, first-aid, offices, multi-purpose room, VIP/meeting areas, hospitality and bar facilities, confectionary/snack bar and stores.

The plans also include a new ticket office, turnstiles and the reinstatement of pedestrian access through the existing store archway on the Athgarvan Road, which is currently blocked up.

The lengthy application also includes some alterations to the playing pitch including the replacement of some pitch enclosures, ball netting and an increase in playing dimensions.

The council also asked the GAA to consider submissions that were made on the planning file. One local couple expressed concerns about their privacy being infringed and parking outside their home on match days.

Newbridge Tidy Towns welcomed the plans for this key site in the heart of Newbridge. However, it did suggest illegal parking during bit match days be tackled.

It suggested that the GAA in conjunction with stewards and the gardai should restrict parking in residential areas and direct match goers to complimentary parking locations.

It said it supported the opening up of the Athgarvan entrance, but asked that the security wire be removed as it was unsightly. It also suggested the proposed new door should be in keeping with the heritage of the site.

It also suggested the use of landscaping to soften the site and the replacement of the high light columns with retractable or telescopic lighting poles.

Both of those who made submissions said they were open to dialogue.