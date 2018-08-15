Gardai focus on chief suspect in Deirdre Jacob murder investigation

Gardai are focusing on a particular chief suspect in the investigation into the murder of Deirdre Jacob.

It's understood the man in question has a history of violence against women and has served time in jail. It's also believed he is living abroad at present.

Yesterday, gardai upgraded the case of the missing 18-year-old to a murder investigation.

The Newbridge girl disappeared 20 years ago on July 28 1998 as she walked to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge.

