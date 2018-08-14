Father of Deirdre Jacob reissues appeal in wake of murder investigation upgrade

"Because of the information that has come in, we know more information is out there and we need people to come in and report it to the gardai," said Michael Jacob, father of missing Kildare girl, Deirdre Jacob.

Michael was speaking to the Leader after Gardai updated the missing persons case to a murder investigation at Naas Garda Staton this morning. Gardai made the move after significant information was received following an appeal made on the 20th anniversary of Deirdre's disappearance last month.

Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she disappeared as she walked home to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge on 28 July 1998.

Michael said gardai were keeping the family informed of the updates and he praised Inspectors Seamus Rothwell and Mel Smyth for their support.

"The investigation has been ongoing, but because of this development, it has taken on a different focus. It's now vital that we get that extra information," he said.

He said there may be a lot of re-interviewing and maybe even searches carried out as part of the investigation. He assured anyone who wanted to come forward with information that they would be treated sensitively by gardai.