Traffic restrictions in Maynooth and Kilcock for Pope's visit

Maynooth University has been selected as one of the transport hub for people intending to travel to the Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26, to attend the Papal Mass.

An Garda Síochána issued a statement earlier today saying that Maynooth and Kilcock will experience increased traffic volumes throughout that day, between 6am and 11.30pm.

To facilitate the increased traffic volume, there will be restrictions in place for the safe movements of local and visiting public.

In Kilcock, all traffic with parking permits for the Maynooth Hub carparks will be directed to access the carparks via the N4 Kilcock (Exit 8) and travel through Kilcock to Maynooth. This is the only route available to access this facility.

In Maynooth all pedestrian traffic will be stewarded through the University campus towards Maynooth railway station. A road closure order will be in place at Leinster Street to permit free pedestrian movement through the university campus towards Maynooth railway station.

Local residential traffic will be restricted to entering Maynooth town via the Straffan road, the Dunboyne Road, Leixlip Road and Celbridge Road

There will be no through traffic movement to and from Kilcock on the R148 (Enfield to Kilcock).

The Gardai also advised that business premises with car parking facilities should be aware of the possible impact on these facilities on the day..

Garda and stewards will be on duty throughout to facilitate the successful implementation of this traffic plan. Further updates will be provided through media outlets during the planning of this event.