Brannockstown's Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally celebrates 16 years with €435,554 raised for Irish Cancer Society

The 16th Annual Mac and Norman Vintage Rally will take place on August 19 at Brannockstown with all proceeds supporting the work of the Irish Cancer Society.

The committee who dedicate their whole summer to pulling this event together, have raised an amazing €435,554 for the Society’s cancer research and services over the last 15 years.

This year’s rally will start at Peter Sully’s yard in Brannockstown at 1pm and will proceed through Brannockstown on to Kilcullen and finishing up at Walls of Kilgowan.

Mountain Dew will play from 3pm till 5pm followed by the charity auction at 5.15pm. Sister Act will play from 9.30pm.

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers Ann Sully said, “The Vintage Rally all started because of a conversation Peter (Mac) Sully and Norman Egar had over 16 years ago. It was decided to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society as Norman had lost his mam Thelma to cancer at the age of 45. It’s normally a great day and last year we had over 350 entries. We are so proud to have kept the Rally going for 15 years and to have raised so much for the work of the Society.”

Funds raised from the Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally will go towards supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research projects and services such as Night Nursing care in the homes of terminally ill cancer patients.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society said: “We are extremely grateful to the organisers of the Annual Mac and Norman Vintage Rally for their staunch support of cancer patients in Ireland. To date they have raised a phenomenal amount of money which we have invested into lifesaving cancer research projects and support services to help those affected by cancer. Over 40,000 people get a cancer diagnosis in Ireland annually and the money raised through the Rally helps ensure they are properly supported.”

This year’s registration fee is €20 per vehicle. For further information, posters, sponsorship cards or to donate to the raffle and auction please contact Ann Sully on 045 483700 or Dermot Fitzgerald on 086 6059898.