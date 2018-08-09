More rubbish dumped on Curragh yet again
Frustration over continuous problems
Some of the rubbish strewn on the Curragh pictured yesterday by Robbie Doyle
More rubbish was spotted dumped at the Curragh yesterday by passersby.
Robbie Doyle found three seperate mounds of waste dumped in the last 48 hours in the area.
"Not much of a protected area, is it?," he tweeted.
Some of the rubbish dumped at the Curragh
