Building work on new St Paul's Secondary in Monasterevin could begin earlier than predicted

Building work on a new school for St Paul's in Monasterevin could begin earlier in 2019 than originally thought.

TD for South Kildare, Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the update from the Department of Education and Skills.

“The Department say that they are doing everything possible to move this project as quickly as possible. The project is currently at Stage 2b- detailed design and tender notice was published in June 2018 and the deadline for tender documentation is 22 July 2018," she said.

“The Minister has advised that the project is currently profiled to commence construction in Q3 2019. However, the Department has advised the school that if they are in a position to commence construction earlier in 2019, his Department can facilitate this”.

“This is great news for the parents, students and teachers who have been fighting a very long time for the new build. I will continue to follow up on the progress of this until construction commences”, concluded O’Loughlin.

SEE ALSO: Temperley London to open pop-up shop at Kildare Village