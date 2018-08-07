Family open day at Kildare primary school saved from brink of closure

The Kildare primary school that was saved from the brink of closure by the local community is holding a family open day on Saturday August 18 at 3pm.

"Following the meeting held at Brannoxtown National School on Wednesday 1 August 2018, the school was divested to KWETB and is now a Community National School which has a child centred approach to learning and is multi-denominational to cater for all families in the community," said a spokesperson.

"It will be a publicly accountable school, striving to provide the highest quality education for each child."

She said the Community National School concept was born in 2008 as part of the State’s response to the increasing diversity in Irish society.

"This school will be publicly managed, meaning that there will be no need for private funding as the State will provide all funds. Local ETBs (formally VECs) are the patrons of Community National Schools and they have also 270 Second Level Schools and a wide range of Adult Further Education Centres and services nationally," she added.

"We hope you can make it to the Open Day on the 18 August 2018, we have loads organised and you will enjoy some local hospitality and see the great facilities that Brannoxtown Community National School has to offer."

Brannoxtown Community National School will open on September 1 and is now open for enrolment.

For further information please contact Bernie on 087 1124310 and on brannoxtowncns@kwetb.ie