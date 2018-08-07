Decision on 343 home Kildare housing estate, park and new road due in November

A decision on a proposed new 343 home Newbridge housing estate, creche, distributor road and park is expected in November.

The plans are currently being discussed with An Bord Pleanála.

Ardstone Homes wants to build this development at Kilbelin on the Athgarvan Road.

The project includes 283 houses in a mix of terraced and semi-detached styles, 48 apartments in two three-storey blocks and 12 apartments (maisonettes) in three pairs of semi-detached houses.

The developers say the existing derelict Kilbelin House will be renovated and extended to become a créche with parking and a dedicated outdoor play area.

The plans also comprise a landscaped linear park running around the site adjacent to the River Liffey with a dedicated pedestrian and cycle path, which will link to the existing Liffey Linear Park path via a new pedestrian/cycle link.

Part of a new 250m distributor road will be built and will connect with the existing R416 road at a new upgraded junction.

If the plans are approved, a second exit will be provided towards the southern boundary off the Athgarvan Road, and a separate dedicated access is provided for the crèche in the general location of the existing access to Kilbelin House.