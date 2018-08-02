Prosperous Music Festival is a weekend not to be missed

Prosperous Music Festival will be a weekend not to miss, with four days of action, five locations and over 20 artists.

The Festival looks set to wow locals and traveling fans alike over the forthcoming August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Whether it’s the Johnny Cash tribute act tomorrow Friday, August 3, the Pearl Jam Experience on Saturday, August 4, ACDC on Sunday, August 6 as well as all the excellent local acts, this is a music weekend not to be missed.

A new and welcome addition to the festival is the Youth Stage on Bank Holiday Monday providing local children and young people with an opportunity to take to the stage.

This is also a family fun day with stalls, car boot sale, bouncy castles etc.

The Festival has been running since 2012 on a two years on and one year off basis so this will be the 5th festival in seven years. It was founded in 2011 by a group of local musicians and has grown in popularity and reputation ever since.

This year, like every year, will see a combination of local and not so local artists take to the stages over the weekend showcasing not just themselves, but the extremely strong musically talented country we are known to be. And, as ever, it will be free of charge.

In this year’s festival there is the new addition of the Junior Festival which will take place on the Monday in the grounds of Scoil An Linbh Íosa, a first for PMF. This will be to facilitate the children and teenagers of the area to play on an outdoor stage, through a big sound system and showcase themselves for their families and friends.

It will run as part of a huge Family Fun Day with lots of activities and demonstrations in store, games, a bouncy area being built by So Fresh Entertainment, a farmers and craft market, car-boot sale, food stalls and more!

On the Sunday there will be a short commemoration for Christopher Brosnan, a young musician from Prosperous who passed away recently. This will be in Larry’s at 6pm. Sunday will also see the customary Church Concert.

The theme of this year’s concert is contemporary Irish music. Tickets for this are free and can be booked through committee members, Facebook, email or or call/text Brian on 0858869785.

There will be a shuttle bus service on the weekend serving neighbouring towns and villages and is being run by Jacobus. Details will be posted on social media and website. You can also download their app from the Google or Apple stores. Just type “PMF”.

The committee welcome one and all to come and enjoy the weekend. With the success of the Heritage Festival at the start of summer, Prosperous now has another festival to look forward to towards the end of summer. For a little village, a lot goes on in Prosperous thanks to the efforts of voluntary organisations and their commitment.

