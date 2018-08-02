Salmonella scare in Newbridge Meats sausages

The Food Safety Authority (FSA) of Ireland has announced that Newbridge Meats has recalled certain batches of sausages as a precaution against Salmonella.

The items affected are one pound packages of Fresh Sausage Size 16, Fresh Pork and Leek Sausage, Fresh Cocktail Sausage, Fresh Cumberland Sausage, Fresh Sausage Size 12, Fresh Sausage Loose and Fresh Sausage Size 8.

In a statement, the FSA said that “as a precautionary measure, Newbridge Meats is initiating a recall of a batch of sausage products with batch code S033018 due to the presence of Salmonella.

“This may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume.

“Consumers who have bought the implicated batches should dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase.