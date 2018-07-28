Summer wildlife volunteers wanted at Kildare Animal Foundation

We are running our volunteer recruitment drive yet again as we head towards August. Orphan season is in full swing as we care for dozens of young mammals and birds who have lost their parents in some way. Now we need more summer wildlife carers.

We are delighted to be able to offer wonderful volunteer opportunities for wildlife lovers this summer.

Our orphan room is filling up fast with lots of new admissions each day.

We are currently caring for fox cubs, badger cubs, two otter cubs, as well as an assortment of baby birds.

We will see hundreds of mammals and birds admitted over the next few months.

To look after all our orphans, we require a team of committed and reliable wildlife carers to help feed and clean the youngsters out on a regular basis, with some birds needing feeding every 15 minutes!

Being a volunteer is a hugely rewarding experience with seeing orphans come in very young or sick, watching them grow up healthy and strong and then finally seeing them released back to the wild where they belong.

We would ask volunteer carers to be able to commit to at least one shift per week from now until September (of course holidays etc are considered).

Shifts are available for weekdays and weekends with an option of 9.30am and 12.30pm and 1pm and 4pm. Full training will be provided.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and being a part of our dedicated and energetic wildlife carer team - please contact us via email - kafwildlife@gmail.com

Dogs and Cats

Our shelter has lots of wonderful dogs and cats just waiting for a chance to be adopted. All our animals are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered before being rehomed and a home visit also takes place.

This is to make sure that they are able to place the right pet into the perfect home.

Come visit us any day between 2pm and 4pm and talk to our volunteers about adopting today.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.

All donations welcome.