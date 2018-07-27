It's Mission Impossible for Kildare man who shares name with Tom Cruise movie villain

It has been a busy time for Kildare businessman and sports physiotherapist, John Lark.

Friends have been on to him about his new role in the Tom Cruise blockbuster Mission Impossible - Fallout.

But no, Maynooth businessman John, is not related to the fictional villain of the new Tom Cruise film who shares the same name.

Instead, he is the former Barnhall rugby player, who spent 17 years with the north Kildare team and now coaches and mentors players.

Mind you with the type of acrobatics required of Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and his team, they may need the skills of the Kildare John Lark and his Sphere Fitness squad.

It has been no lark in the park for the Kildare Lark since he started getting messages from friends asking about his next mission.

Tom Cruise stars in Mission Impossible - Fallout

That Lark is arms dealer “John Lark,” who, along with a group of people known as the Apostles, are planning a nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, and Saudi Arabia.

The Kildare Lark is busy fielding queries on his supposed new status. “You know you have hit the big time when Ethan Hunt is after you,” he laughs.

John, who runs the Maynooth health business, Sphere Fitness at the Maynooth Business Park, helps people to get and keep fit. “We try to make a mission impossible a possible mission,” he laughs.

He has been urged to go and see the film. “I might make it this weekend,” said John.

Originally from Tonbridge, Kent, John’s great great grandfather was a McNamara from Kilkee, Co. Clare, who among other things fought in the Boer War with the British army.

So there could be a bit of business with arms in the family? “I find Done Deal a great place to sell the stuff,” joked John, who is married to Emma, whose late father, Don, from Cork, was once the AIB bank manager in Leixlip, and an international rugby referee.

So where does the name Lark come from? He does not know - and has not yet decided to accept a mission to find out fully about it.

But he told the Leinster Leader that in the 1830s the family name was Starling-Lark. “A Starling married a Lark, what were they doing?” he said.

John’s full name is John Edward Starling-Lark. “There are not many of us,” he said of the Larks.

After Mission Impossible, there is at least two of them. The Kildare one seems as happy as a lark about it.