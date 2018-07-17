Former Kildare landfill site could be home to a new solar farm

Plans to use a former Kildare landfill site for a new solar farm development are due to be lodged with Kildare County Council in the coming weeks.

Starrus LFG Ltd intends to apply for planning permission at the KTK landfill at Brownstown, Kilcullen. The three mega watt farm, if approved, would consist or an array of ground mounted solar panels, ESB sub station, cabling and other services.

SEE ALSO: Controversial four month road closure on Kilmeague to Allenwood road to be extended by a month