Controversial four month road closure on Kilmeague to Allenwood road to be extended by a month

The road from the villages of Kilmeague to Allenwood is to remain closed for a further month until August 31.

The closure, by Kildare County Council at the request of Irish Water, was due to take effect on April 25 and remain in place until August 3.

SEE ALSO: Roads works in Kildare Town to last up to two weeks

However, the council has indicated that period will have to be extended.

Irish Water are replacing a 40-year-old water main on the road between Kilmeague village and Allenwood Cross, on the R415, that is prone to bursting, affecting 3,750 properties.

They say it is a “vital” six month project costing €1.1m that will significantly improve local water supply for Kilmeague, Robertstown, Prosperous, Allenwood, Derrinturn, Carbury and surrounding environs.

Irish Water previously told the Leader that the road would be kept open at nighttime and weekends.

A diversion route is in place from Kilmeague Village along the L7081 to Downings Cross and along the R409 to Dagwelds Cross and then the R403 to Allenwood Cross Roads. Alternatively locals can go into Robertstown and rejoin the R403 at Brookagh Cross.

Read more: Public meeting to be held over proposed closure of Kilmeague to Allenwood road