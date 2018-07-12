Check out the list of Kildare schools running new therapy services

Kildare children will benefit from a pilot project of therapy services in a number of schools and pre-schools from September, according to Kildare TD, Martin Heydon.

“15 pre-schools, 22 primary schools, five secondary schools and two special schools across Kildare will receive supports from speech and language and occupational therapists," he said.

"Parents always tell me that they would like to see a more joined up approach to delivering services that are tailored to their child’s needs. This pilot model will bring together therapists and educational professionals who have until now often operated separately. This also allows a focus on early intervention which can have a transformative impact on a child's progression."

The model for this project has been developed by the Departments of Education and Skills, Children and Youth Affairs and Health and will complement existing HSE funded provision of essential therapy services.

The 150 schools and pre-schools selected for the pilot are located within HSE Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) Region 7 which includes West Dublin, Kildare, and West Wicklow.

The schools and pre-schools were chosen to be representative of the overall educational system and include settings in disadvantaged areas, large, small, urban and rural schools and pre-schools as well as those with differing special educational needs.

These schools and pre-schools will receive the support of 19 speech and language therapists and 12 Occupational Therapists. The NCSE will also recruit 2 National Co-ordinators to manage the project. €2.25m is being allocated to Phase One of the project in 2018.

The schools are:

PRESCHOOLS



- Happy Days Community Childcare, CDP Woodstock Street, Athy, Co Kildare



- Tiny tots Preschool, Flinters Estate Community Building, Flinters Close, Athy, Co Kildare.



- Traveller support group, Little Angels Childcare, Mount Saint Mary's, Athy, Co Kildare.



- Tir na Nóg ECCE, Model Court, Geraldine Road, Athy



- Newbridge Family Rescource Centre, Dara Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare



- Amanda's Playschool, Hickorys, 51 Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare



- Rainbow Brite, 866 Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare



- Tots Roseberry Hill The Bungalow, Moorefield Road, Newbridge



- Phils School Around the Corner Playgroup, 1 The Drive, Abbey Farm, Celbridge, Co. Kildare



- Vivienne's playschool, 12 The Drive, Abbey Farm, Celbridge, Co. Kildare



- Memory Lane Preschool, Room 3, The Mill, Celbridge, Co. Kildare



- Happy Days, The Green, Oldtown Mill, Celbridge Co Kildare



- Kidz at Play, 15 Newton Hall, The Grove, Maynooth, Co Kildare



- Seasaws Playschool, 48 Royal Meadows, Kilcock



- Maynooth Day Nursey, 14 Parklands Court. Maynooth, Co Kildare



PRIMARY SCHOOLS

- Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Pheadar, Monasterevan

- Maynooth Boys' National School, Moyglare Road, Maynooth



- Presentation Girls Maynooth, Maynooth

- Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Ioseph, Baile Ailbhir, Kilcullen

- Scoil Náisiúnta Oilibhear Plunglead, Killina, Carbury



- Churchtown National School, Churchtown, Athy



- Scoil Naisiunta Bride Lackagh, Lackagh, Monasterevan



- St Brigid's National School, Ballysax, The Curragh



- Scoil Náisiúnta Baile Roibeaird, Robertstown



- Ursaille Naofa, Teach An Da Mhile



- St Joseph's National School, Kilcock



- Scoil Bride, Athgarvan National School

- Scoil Chonnla Phadraig, Newbridge



- Caragh National School, Caragh



- Scoil Mhichil Naofa, Athy



- Scoil N Naomh Uilig, Rickardstown, Newbridge



- Athy Model School, Tomard, Athy



- St Patrick's National School, Morristown, Newbridge



- North Kildare Educate Together School, Celbridge



Scoil Uí Riada, An Bhánóg, Cill Choca



- Ballymany Junior National School, Newbridge



- St Conleth's National School, Derrinturn, Carbury



SPECIAL SCHOOLS

- St. Annes Special School, Ballymany Cross, The Curragh



- St. Marks Special School, Piercetown, Newbridge



SECOND LEVEL SCHOOLS

- St Wolstan's Community School, Ballymakeely, Clane Rd



- Patrician Secondary School, Naas Rd, Newbridge



- Scoil Dara, Church St, Kilcock



- Confey Community College, Captains Hill, Confey



- Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin, Rathangan



