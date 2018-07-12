Baby joy for Kildare rugby star Jamie Heaslip as daughter born this morning

New arrival has unusual and unique name!

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare man Jamie Heaslip commits to Leinster Rugby with new contract

Jamie Heaslip

There's a new arrival in the Heaslip family! Former Ireland and Leinster rugby great Jamie Heaslip, who hails from Naas, and his wife Sheena O Buachalla welcomed a baby daughter this morning.

The proud new dad posted on social media this lunchtime of their "beautiful daughter Harper Heaslip born today".

He thanked all the staff at Holles Street and said, of his wife, that he was "simply speechless".

The post was accompanied by a black and white shot of baby Harper's tiny hand.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2016, announced last February that they were expecting their first child.

The former Naas RFC man was forced to announce his retirement from rugby on medical grounds last February.