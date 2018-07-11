Landmark Kildare pub, 'The Duck' for sale for offers over €1.8m

A well known Celbridge pub has been put on the market with a guide price of €1.8m.

Final bids are to in for 'The Duck', formerly known as 'The Mucky Duck' by Wednesday July 25. This town centre licensed premises extends to 5,326.5 sq. ft.

Coonan Auctioneers point out it has recently refurbished to a very high standard and includes a bar, lounge, new kitchen, office and mezzanine area. Located close to Liffey bridge in heart of Celbridge, it is adjacent to car parking facilities with excellent turnover. It is for sale as going concern for offers over €1,850,000.

Celbridge is located just off the M4 motorway approximately 20 km from Dublin city centre and is well serviced by bus and rail routes from the city centre.

The town has a host of local clubs and societies and has a vibrant social scene with the renowned Canteen Restaurant and Michelangelo’s close by.

The property itself has TVs in all lounge and seating area’s, new automatic beer lines recently installed, gas heating (new boilers recently installed), air conditioning, C.C.T.V system, cold room, office/server room, staff area and toilet facility.

Turnover figures available on request. Further information available from Coonan Auctioneers on 01 628 6128.