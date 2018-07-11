More parking spaces at Kildare Maynooth rail station

Iarnrod Eireann has confirmed it will add more parking spaces at Maynooth rail station, expected to be ready by early next year.

Kildare North Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said he has been advised by the company’s Chief Executive of Iarnrod Eireann that 74 additional car parking spaces will be provided at Maynooth train Station.

The funding was now in place from the National Transport Authority to prepare the Tender Documents and procure a contractor to carry out the work, said Mr Stagg.

An additional 38 car parking spaces are being provided south of the rail line and the existing northern car park is being expanded to accommodate an additional 36 car park spaces.

It is proposed to commence construction in the final quarter of 2018 and complete the work in early 2019.

Welcoming the news, Mr Stagg said the existing car park at the station was full at 7.30 am.