Overcrowding levels fall at Naas Hospital during June

There was a dramatic drop in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital last month, when compared with June 2017.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said 177 patients were admitted to Naas Hospital through the accident and emergency department last month, which was substantially less than the 269 figure for 2017.

The 2017 number is larger than that recorded for 2016 but is nowhere near the overcrowding levels of June 2015 (363), June 2011 (395) and June 2006 (308).

SEE ALSO: Naas could get it’s own graffiti wall

According to the INMO the lowest number of patients admitted without a bed being immediately available for June was in 2007 (47).

Nationally, there was a decrease of 45 in the level of overcrowding when emergency admissions to all of the hospitals in Ireland are aggregated.

This means a fall from 5226 to 5165 but both these figures are the highest recorded.

The INMO says that the overall figure year to date remains high and records show that the number of patients waiting is now 87% higher than that recorded in 2006 (3668).

The figures, according to the INMO demonstrate that it is now very necessary to start the overdue dialogue with the Health Service Executive in relation to increasing capacity for the winter months.

“The figures show a slight reduction of 263 patients waiting for a bed in our acute hospitals in June 2018. The figure, however, is still extremely high, and there is little respite from the discomfort and indignity for patients and the stressful high-risk working environment for nurses in our emergency departments,” said INMO deputy general secretary David Hughes.

He added: “While we welcome this minor reduction, we require urgent and effective dialogue to prepare for the coming winter. The obvious lack of bed capacity cannot be addressed unless the severe recruitment and retention crisis in nursing is tackled. Modular buildings alone cannot deal with this crisis and nurses must be recruited to care for the patients.”