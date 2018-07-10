Naas could get it’s own graffiti wall

There has been a call for a dedicated graffiti wall for Naas.

This is a place where graffiti artists can create graffiti in a managed environment. The idea is that graffiti would be created in a single area rather than at various locations all over the town.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore is behind the move.

Cllr Moore said a number of walls could be created to incentivise "urban art forms" - with the support of Naas Tidy towns.