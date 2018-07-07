Lucky bets net Kildare punter massive €17,000 win
A nice start to the weekend for one lucky Kildare horseracing fan
The bets were made for Friday's races
One lucky Kildare punter bagged a total of €17,192,48 on Friday thanks to two plucky racing bets.
The customer placed two bets, a €2.25 each way accumulator, totalling a stake of €4.50, and a 50 cent Lucky 31, totalling a stake of €15.50.
The two bets were on the same five selections across the cards at Sandown and Haydock; Judicial at 4/1 in the 12.20 and Roaring Lion at 7/4 in the 2.10 at Sandown and Making Miracles at 9/2 in the 12.35, Horseplay at 11/4 in the 1.10 and Rainbow Red at 16/1 in the 1.45 at Haydock.
The €2.25 ew accumulator, was the most profitable bet, returning winnings of €10,940.79.
The 50 cent Lucky 31 saw a return of €5,001.35, however an extra €1,250.34 was added to their winnings thanks to BoyleSports’ Lucky 15 10% bonus, which adds 10% on top of your winnings when you have four or more winners in a Lucky 15.
In total the Kildare punter walked away with €17,192.48.
Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “What a way to kick off the weekend! We want to congratulate the Kildare punter whose two bets saw them nab a tasty €17,192.48.”
