Lucky bets net Kildare punter massive €17,000 win

One lucky Kildare punter bagged a total of €17,192,48 on Friday thanks to two plucky racing bets.

The customer placed two bets, a €2.25 each way accumulator, totalling a stake of €4.50, and a 50 cent Lucky 31, totalling a stake of €15.50.

The two bets were on the same five selections across the cards at Sandown and Haydock; Judicial at 4/1 in the 12.20 and Roaring Lion at 7/4 in the 2.10 at Sandown and Making Miracles at 9/2 in the 12.35, Horseplay at 11/4 in the 1.10 and Rainbow Red at 16/1 in the 1.45 at Haydock.

The €2.25 ew accumulator, was the most profitable bet, returning winnings of €10,940.79.

The 50 cent Lucky 31 saw a return of €5,001.35, however an extra €1,250.34 was added to their winnings thanks to BoyleSports’ Lucky 15 10% bonus, which adds 10% on top of your winnings when you have four or more winners in a Lucky 15.

In total the Kildare punter walked away with €17,192.48.

READ ALSO: My Kildare Life interview with 2018 Kildare Rose Grainne Carr

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “What a way to kick off the weekend! We want to congratulate the Kildare punter whose two bets saw them nab a tasty €17,192.48.”