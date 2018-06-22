Concerns over height of lighting poles proposed for Kildare GAA's massive €6.5m Conleth's Park revamp 

Concerns over the height of lighting columns in Kildare GAA's massive €6.5m Conleth's Park revamp plans have been raised.

Kildare County Council has asked the GAA to look at alternatives to the three proposed 35.5m columns and one 27.4m column at the Newbridge site.

In its request for further information, the council also asked for more details on fire service access and the opening up of the Athgarvan Road entrance for pedestrians.

SEE ALSO: Shan Tynan, daughter of Newbridge woman, hoping to ‘ring that bell cancer free’ in next few months

Plans for the demolition of the stand and clubhouse have been lodged to make way for a new clubhouse, scoreboard and a section of the front boundary wall and turnstiles.

The county board want to build a new two storey covered stand building with facilities within the stand comprising spectator seating, players’ and officials changing areas, spectators concourses, toilet areas, first-aid, offices, multi-purpose room, VIP/meeting areas, hospitality and bar facilities, confectionary/snack bar and stores.

The plans also include a new entrance plaza, ticket office, turnstiles and the reinstatement of pedestrian access through the existing store archway on the Athgarvan Road, which is currently blocked up.

The lengthy application also includes some alterations to the playing pitch including the replacement of some pitch enclosures, ball netting and an increase in playing dimensions.

The council also asked the council to consider submissions that were made on the planning file. One local couple expressed concerns about their privacy being infringed and parking outside their home on match days.

Newbridge Tidy Towns welcomed the plans for this key site in the heart of Newbridge. However, it did suggest illegal parking during bit match days be tackled.

It suggested that the GAA in conjunction with stewards and the gardai should restrict parking in residential areas and direct match goers to complimentary parking locations.

It said it supported the opening up of the Athgarvan entrance, but asked that the security wire be removed as it was unsightly. It also suggested the proposed new door should be in keeping with the heritage of the site.

It also suggested the use of landscaping to soften the site and the replacement of the high light columns with retractable or telescopic lighting poles.

Both of those who made submissions said they were open to dialogue.

Kildare GAA now have six months to respond.