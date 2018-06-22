Shan Tynan, daughter of Newbridge woman, hoping to ‘ring that bell cancer free ’ in next few months

Eighteen year-old Shan Tynan, whose mother Leona is from Newbridge, is hoping to be back on Irish soil cancer free in the next few months.

Shan is receiving ongoing treatment as she continues to battle a rare form of cancer at the Texas Childrens Hospital in the USA, where she has been for the last 16 months.

In an emotional post on Shan’s Facebook yesterday, her mother Leona thanked everyone for their support, and “giving my girl the best possible chance”.

“I wanted to thank you all so very much for your comments, support and love! It means so very much to us!”, she began.

“I know we are not 100% there yet but we are so close”, she added.

The Carlow teen needed an estimated €500,000 for pay for her treatment. Following a massive national fundraising appeal, over €750,000 was generated to give her a chance at life.

Leona thanked everyone for their support and kindness, particularly the staff at Texas Children's Hospital, St. Baldrick's Foundation, The Histio CURE Foundation, and the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

“To the family and friends and once strangers that have stood by us from a call or message to check in on us, to sending Lyons tea and Cadbury’s in a package, those who have visited and lifted our spirits and to my mother for her support at home and accepting calls in the middle of the night if I just need to talk or rant about whatever is worrying me, to my mother in law Monica who has given up months of her life to be here and help us whenever needed without question, I will never have the words to explain how grateful we are!

“Here’s to the next chapter, Shan getting to ring that bell cancer free and hopefully home sweet home in the coming months.”

