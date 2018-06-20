UPDATE: North Kildare Maynooth security alert declared a hoax

A security alert this morning at Maynooth Business Campus, a business park in North Kildare has been declared a hoax.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces has confirmed to the Leinster Leader in the past few minutes that the incident, which required the Army’s bomb disposal unit, was a hoax

People were evacuated from the Ulster Bank building in the Business Campus once the alarm was raised earlier today.

Emergency services have now left the scene.

