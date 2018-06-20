WATCH: Evacuation as bomb squad called to Maynooth business park in North Kildare

Read more: UPDATE: North Kildare Maynooth security alert declared a hoax

A security alert is underway at Maynooth Business Campus, a business park in North Kildare this morning.

Gardai have confirmed the incident and are at the scene, and will shortly be joined by the Army's bomb disposal team.

People have been evacuated from the vicinity as a safety precaution.

Maynooth Business Campus has a large number of firms, big and small, located there, including Maynooth Post Office's sorting centre, Curves, First Class Kitchens and Eco Group Services.

An aerial view of Maynooth Business Campus

Twitter user Claire Birmingham tweeted video from the scene.