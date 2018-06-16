Free Newbridge kids workshops for Crinniú na nÓg

Newbridge Library is hosting a number of free kids workshops for Crinniú na nÓg (National Celebration of Creativity For Children & Young People) on Saturday June 23.

Science Culture Ireland are giving a science workshop looking at how everything we can see, smell, tease or touch, are put together to make up all living and non living matter. Participants will get to see a model solar system, atomic molecules sets, atoms, cell structure and much much more. Suitable for children aged eight to 12, it takes place at 11am.

Two free painting workshops for children (5-7 years old) with artist Sharon Dunne will take place at 10am and 11.30pm.

A fun Mindboggling, Marvellous and Mad Inventors and Their Stories Workshop takes place at 2pm. Have you ever heard of balloon-shoes, or a bike that you can cycle on land and water? Dan Brody the donkey-puppet and Simone and Michael from StoryGate will tell stories of marvellous inventions and dangerous experiments. After that the children design their own mad inventions with cardboard and paper. The first workshop runs from 2pm to 3.15pm (6-10 year olds) and the second is at 3.30pm (8-12 year olds). There will be free face painting from 1.30pm to 3pm. Booking is essential on 045 448353.